Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.73

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 33271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $530.07 million, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.33. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Cognyte Software's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the first quarter valued at $45,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 52.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

