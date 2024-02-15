IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.24

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.24 and last traded at $46.83, with a volume of 14727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDYA shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.73.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEAYA Biosciences

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.83.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $92,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,916.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $92,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,916.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 62,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $2,520,225.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,230,720.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,557 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,312 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.