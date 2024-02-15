Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.47

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.47 and last traded at $60.30, with a volume of 18477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.10.

KROS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,367,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,968,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

