Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.53

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.53 and last traded at $64.84, with a volume of 476955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEGA. Barclays raised Pegasystems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.35 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.49%.

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $52,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,873.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $52,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,873.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $66,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,571 shares of company stock worth $393,875 in the last ninety days. 50.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Pegasystems by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth $45,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

