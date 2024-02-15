InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.97

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.97 and last traded at $110.51, with a volume of 230973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get InterDigital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on InterDigital

InterDigital Price Performance

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.12 and a 200 day moving average of $92.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,086.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,086.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $67,541.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,564.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,668 shares of company stock worth $171,942. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.