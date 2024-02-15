ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Hits New 52-Week High at $151.09

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $151.09 and last traded at $149.53, with a volume of 8116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.87.

Several brokerages have commented on ICFI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Sidoti downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.33 and its 200 day moving average is $131.39.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $343,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,290.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $343,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,290.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 898 shares in the company, valued at $125,809.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,135. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,033,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in ICF International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,814,000 after buying an additional 31,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,610,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in ICF International by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,593,000 after acquiring an additional 130,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 258,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,215,000 after buying an additional 37,728 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

