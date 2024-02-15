Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.79 EPS

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Welltower updated its FY24 guidance to $3.94-4.10 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.940-4.100 EPS.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.01. 460,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,071. Welltower has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 763,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,844,000 after acquiring an additional 159,680 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,241,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.79.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

