J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Hits New 12-Month High at $219.51

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $219.51 and last traded at $218.03, with a volume of 37483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.37.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $200,548.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,462.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,317,087. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after buying an additional 1,728,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,651 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,485,000 after purchasing an additional 971,124 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,299,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,953,000 after acquiring an additional 570,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.