The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Holdings Raised by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 430.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Kroger by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,619,420,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.54.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

