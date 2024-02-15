Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $247,000 in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 85.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USLM opened at $258.00 on Thursday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.59 and a twelve month high of $266.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 6.13%.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

