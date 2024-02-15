Greenleaf Trust Cuts Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 996 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,591,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after buying an additional 251,047 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $792,790,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,260,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,651,000 after buying an additional 120,787 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $539.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.03. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.94 and a 12-month high of $545.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on MLM
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Martin Marietta Materials
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Pfizer at 10-year support: Is it a massive buy opportunity?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Restaurant Brands expands its Burger King franchise empire
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Gene therapy: Why does it cost millions for a single treatment?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.