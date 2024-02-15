Greenleaf Trust Cuts Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 996 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,591,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after buying an additional 251,047 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $792,790,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,260,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,651,000 after buying an additional 120,787 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $539.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.03. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.94 and a 12-month high of $545.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94.

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

