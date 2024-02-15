Greenleaf Trust Buys 8,405 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBD. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

