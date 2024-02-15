Short Interest in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Rises By 39.7%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,910,000 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the January 15th total of 9,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Zhihu Stock Performance
NYSE ZH traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.76. 172,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,557. The stock has a market cap of $465.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. Zhihu has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.93.
Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zhihu
Zhihu Company Profile
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
Featured Articles
