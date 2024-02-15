11,705 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Acquired by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,705 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,965,000 after purchasing an additional 652,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,744,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,725,000 after purchasing an additional 245,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,460,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,061,000 after purchasing an additional 639,702 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,873,000 after buying an additional 232,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.00. 1,912,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,706,721. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

