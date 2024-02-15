Truepoint Inc. Invests $215,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOG traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $292.29. The stock had a trading volume of 39,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,208. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $212.07 and a twelve month high of $297.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.51.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

