Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 677 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 233.3% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

