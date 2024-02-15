Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $183,000 Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in CDW were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CDW by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after buying an additional 1,383,869 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in CDW in the second quarter worth about $151,752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CDW by 31.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $357,504,000 after purchasing an additional 464,545 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CDW by 47.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,274,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,873,000 after purchasing an additional 412,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in CDW in the second quarter worth about $75,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Price Performance

CDW opened at $239.48 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $160.66 and a one year high of $247.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.60.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

