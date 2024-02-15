Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Position Lessened by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,628. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $279.93 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

