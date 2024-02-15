Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 51 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in CME Group were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.22.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $215.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.01 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.08.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.