Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Hasbro, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hasbro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $52.69 on Thursday. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -69.83%.

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.