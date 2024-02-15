Hasbro, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hasbro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HAS. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $52.69 on Thursday. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hasbro by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after buying an additional 29,275 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 727,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,131,000 after purchasing an additional 41,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 41,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.83%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

