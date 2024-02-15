GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $111.57 on Thursday. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $113.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in GoDaddy by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 623,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,166,000 after acquiring an additional 284,576 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 30,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $3,011,984.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,700,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,472 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $361,817.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,826 shares in the company, valued at $26,868,047.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 30,256 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $3,011,984.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,700,627.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,797 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,228. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

