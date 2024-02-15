Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoDaddy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GDDY. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

GDDY opened at $111.57 on Thursday. GoDaddy has a one year low of $67.43 and a one year high of $113.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.46.

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 30,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $3,011,984.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,700,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 30,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $3,011,984.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,700,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $361,817.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,868,047.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,797 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,228. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 9.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

