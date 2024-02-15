Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 272.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 167,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 36,613 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $432.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,455,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,157,063. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $413.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.42. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $285.19 and a 1 year high of $439.14.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

