Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,543 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 730,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,320,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $73.72. 4,463,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,506,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.24 and its 200 day moving average is $81.68. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $105.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.