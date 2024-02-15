E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 58.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 36.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $8,794,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 473,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,444,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $8,794,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 473,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,444,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,746,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,489,286 shares of company stock valued at $206,493,589 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.69.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $5.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,834,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.16 and its 200 day moving average is $134.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $157.35.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

