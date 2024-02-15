E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 4,578 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Baidu by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 93,158 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nomura Instinet raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of BIDU traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.27. 468,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,879. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.03. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.69. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.51 and a 12 month high of $160.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

