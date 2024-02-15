Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 72.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Biohaven by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

In other Biohaven news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $459,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,535 shares in the company, valued at $105,937.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHVN traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.26. The stock had a trading volume of 46,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,696. Biohaven Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.17). Equities analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BHVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Biohaven Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

