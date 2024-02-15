E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 819 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.5% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $116.98. 314,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,118. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 89.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.64.

Get Our Latest Report on DXCM

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $491,800.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,452,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $491,800.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,452,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,098 shares of company stock worth $6,990,525. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

