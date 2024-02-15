Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 100.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 52.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 7,995.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Exelixis by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In related news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 120,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,875.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,184,491.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXEL. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.94.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of EXEL traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.83. 336,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

