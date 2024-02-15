Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,965 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after buying an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after buying an additional 1,414,998 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,958,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,541,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $538.31. The company had a trading volume of 29,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $541.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.60. The stock has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

