Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Acquires Shares of 13,959 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,959 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.75.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $227.02 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.53 and a 200 day moving average of $212.77. The firm has a market cap of $130.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

