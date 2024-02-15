Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $181.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $190.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

