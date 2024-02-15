Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Makes New Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 46,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $125.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.22 and its 200-day moving average is $119.79. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.02. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.89 and a 12 month high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.