Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $139.88 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

