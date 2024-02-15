AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Position Increased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in AutoNation were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AN. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $54,456,730.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,362,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,990 shares of company stock valued at $71,000,958 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Stock Down 2.4 %

AN opened at $144.24 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.26 and a 1-year high of $182.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.06 and a 200-day moving average of $144.82.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.37 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

