Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 62,445 GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $38,000. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $39,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $42,000.

GGN stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $3.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

