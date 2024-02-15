Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes $247,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,834 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shell by 31.8% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 324,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,861,000 after buying an additional 78,153 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,939,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $253,640,000 after purchasing an additional 61,583 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 582.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 52,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 44,996 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 197,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $63.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.19. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.82%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

