Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 24,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 30,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,222,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 33.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $419,860.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at $419,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

