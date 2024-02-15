Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $186.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.22. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $188.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

