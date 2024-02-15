Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires 413 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in NetApp were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 66.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in NetApp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in NetApp by 41.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

NetApp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $87.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.73 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.04.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

