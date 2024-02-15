Atomi Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,673 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Civista Bancshares worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens reduced their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

