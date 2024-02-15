Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PACCAR by 49.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 53.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,948,000 after buying an additional 4,082,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2,578.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,292,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,846,000 after buying an additional 2,207,357 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at PACCAR
In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,010,719.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,010,719.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PCAR
PACCAR Price Performance
PCAR opened at $106.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.46. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $107.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.
PACCAR Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.
PACCAR Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
