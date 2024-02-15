Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Holdings Reduced by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,283,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,079,000 after purchasing an additional 125,181 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,585,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,663,000 after purchasing an additional 99,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.99. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $37.92.

PECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.86.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

