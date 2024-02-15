Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,924 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in CRH by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CRH by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH opened at $74.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average is $61.59. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $46.06 and a 12 month high of $75.38.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

