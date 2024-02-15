iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOM. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 146.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

AOM stock opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.09. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $41.82.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

