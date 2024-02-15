Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stake Decreased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,688,000 after acquiring an additional 560,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,648,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,491,000 after purchasing an additional 74,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,490,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,054,000 after purchasing an additional 239,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,026,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,812,000 after purchasing an additional 69,858 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.26.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $125.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.81. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $170.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.84%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

