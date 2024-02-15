Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $472,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $44.19 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.31, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

