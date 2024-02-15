51,394 Shares in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Bought by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of AudioCodes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 669.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 146.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

AudioCodes Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of AUDC opened at $13.71 on Thursday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $17.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $434.47 million, a PE ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.75.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

