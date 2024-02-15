Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 22,987 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,456 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,987 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of First of Long Island worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First of Long Island by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First of Long Island in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Stock Up 0.5 %

FLIC stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $249.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The First of Long Island Co. has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th.

First of Long Island Profile

(Free Report)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

